New restaurant coming to downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Rib & Chop House announced on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that it has signed a lease to open a restaurant in downtown Great Falls.

The 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant will be at 21 Third Street North - the former location of a Wells Fargo bank. The restaurant will have 225 seats, including a 1,200 square-foot outdoor patio with seating for 40.

The menu features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more.

Yaron Goldman, CEO of The Finally Group and Rib & Chop House, said, "We've been looking for growth opportunities in Montana and outside of Montana. Great Falls has been on our radar, and we've been able to secure this lease, and we think it's a great opportunity to expand the brand.”

Goldman explained, "We are in the beginning stages. We're working with a great developer and the owner of the building is working with our designers and planners. That building being a hundred years old and having a lot of history, we're going to try to melt that history into the design including possibly making the bank vault into the dining room, and having a basement bar as well. So we're going to do some fun things to make it a unique spot, and even though we're a multi-unit brand, we want to have a local feel to the Great Falls community."

As for the opening date, Goldman said, "The target open time is the end of first quarter next year, but with the way things go with construction, you never know exactly, but it should be March, April of next year. I'd say in the next 90 days we should have a target opening date."

The Rib & Chop House was founded in 2001 and has restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Livingston, along with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah.

We will update you as we get more information.



