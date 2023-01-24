New restaurant coming to Helena's airport

HELENA — A new restaurant will soon be opening up at the Helena Regional Airport, offering food before and after security.

“We're very excited to have a new restaurant concessionaire here in the terminal building. You know, we've been without one for a while that's run both sides. So, we're very excited about that and looking forward to the return,” says Airport Director, Jeff Wadekamper.

The new restaurant, The Retreat, is owned and operated by Oakwells, a company that already operates out of the airport in Great Falls.

“And they’re in a number of small airports around the United States and in multiple locations. And when we talked to those other locations, they came very highly respected. We didn't hear one bad thing about them anywhere at any of their locations. So that really stood out to us,” says Wadekamper.

Other than a brief stint in 2021, the last time Helena’s airport had a public restaurant was in early 2020.

The Retreat will feature pre-security sit-down dining with classic American fare as well as catering. They also plan on providing a news and souvenir shop pre-security. They will also provide food and drink post-security at the gates.

Michael Reilly, President & CEO of Oakwells, says that he’s excited to expand further into Montana and serve people traveling to big sky country.

“The communities and the people of Montana have just been fantastic. They have welcomed us with open arms,” says Reilly.

The restaurant will open on February 1st and have an official ribbon cutting on the 8th.



