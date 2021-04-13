Newborn son of MHP trooper and wife hospitalized

GREAT FALLS — The family of a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper is asking for help in caring for their one-month-old baby, Ridge.

Ridge is the first born son to Montana Highway Trooper Jake Parker and his wife Brittney.

Starting with a premature delivery, baby Ridge has had a tough first few weeks of life. He was admitted to the hospital once before, for breathing issues that doctors assumed was an infection in his lungs.

On Monday, Ridge was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he’s been on an oxygen tank to try and help him breathe.

The Montana Highway Patrol Trooper’s sister, Kaitlynn Parker, started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for Ridge’s medical bills. The page states: "Insurance will not cover his daily tests and scans, and with only one income and another sweet little girl at home, this puts a lot of stress on one family."

“Family has always been so important to me, I’m so family-oriented, and my sister-in-law is on maternity leave and she isn’t working, isn’t bringing in that income, and my brother’s on highway patrol, and so that income just isn’t enough to cover their lives, and they have a daughter at home who just turned two in December,” said Kaitlynn. “Just supporting their family, and a lot of people love them, and have shown so much generosity and love and so many other things to them, it’s just been crazy.”