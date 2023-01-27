KRTV newscast delay and 'Jeopardy!' pre-emption

Due to CBS Sports coverage of the PGA Tour, the KRTV 5:30 newscast will instead air at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023.
The newscast will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by "Wheel Of Fortune."
The episode of "Jeopardy!" that was scheduled to air at 6 p.m. will instead be broadcast on KRTV on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.
TRENDING
- Great Falls chef on Food Network show
- Glasgow man knows nearly 3K birthdays
- GF Arby's employee hailed as life-saver
- Recent obituaries on KRTV
- 'Reimagining' Montana license plates
FOLLOW KRTV