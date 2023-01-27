Watch Now
KRTV newscast delay and 'Jeopardy!' pre-emption

MTN
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 18:35:33-05

Due to CBS Sports coverage of the PGA Tour, the KRTV 5:30 newscast will instead air at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The newscast will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by "Wheel Of Fortune."

The episode of "Jeopardy!" that was scheduled to air at 6 p.m. will instead be broadcast on KRTV on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.

