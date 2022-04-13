No injuries in Tuesday's house fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue says that the fire caused a "large amount of damage" to the home; firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring houses.

Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh says that all occupants of the home - along with their pets - are accounted for and safe.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was mechanical failure of the furnace.

We will update you if we get more information, including how you may be able to help the residents.

Responding agencies included GFFR, Great Falls Police Department, and Great Falls Emergency Services.



(1st REPORT, 3:13 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Great Falls.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The fire is on 7th Avenue NW, between 11th Street NW and 12th Street NW.

A man who says he lives in the home told our reporter that he had just pulled up and opened the door to the house and smoke started pouring out.

The man grabbed his two dogs and called 911.

There are no reports at this point of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue asks that drivers and pedestrians avoid the area if possible so that emergency crews can perform their duties.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

