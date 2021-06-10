No injuries, pets saved in Helena house fire

(UPDATE 1:15 p.m.) The Helena Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home in the 400 block of Oakes Street shortly after noon on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Mike Chambers says they believe it started on the outside of the house and spread into the attic. He said they were able to respond quickly and get it under control.

No one was inside except several cats and a dog, which were safely recovered.

West Valley, Montana City, East Valley and VA Fire also responded. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

(FIRST REPORT, 12:50 p.m.) The Helena Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the 400 block of N. Oakes Street, near the Ray Bjork Learning Center.

People are asked to avoid the area while fire crews respond to the emergency.

Reporter Jonathon Ambarian is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.