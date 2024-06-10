Northern Transit receives a new bus

SHELBY — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on Northern Transit in Shelby, which recently received the first of four new buses. Click here to visit the website.
Below is the video transcript from Paul Sanchez:
I'm here in Shelby checking out the new bus of Northern Transit. Come take a ride with me as we venture through northern Montana.
David Irvin Transit Director talked with MTN News about their service.
We have several stops all the way from Browning, Cut Bank, Conrad, Shelby, and pretty much everywhere in Glacier and Toole County and Pondera County, we pick up.
Northern Transit has just received their first of four new busses.
David adds, basically you're supposed to be replacing those vehicles, new ones. And we're just now receiving the busses from four years ago that we had put in for Grant for. So it's been a long awaited. We were very happy to see the first one show up.
This is a great way to get to your appointment or visit a friend.
David explains the cost. It is no cost. We do ask for donation, but we are, funded by federal and state grants. And then we're also funded by corporate donors such as, benefits and Great Falls Medical Center and Logan Health, Kalispell. And now they're all over our area as well.
David says, one thing I also want to note is all of our busses are ADA equipped. all of our larger vehicles have a, a wheelchair ramp that can be used for people, obviously in a wheelchair, walker. Either have people trouble, have trouble going up steps. So that's available on every vehicle we have. So when you call us in, you need that assistance. It's going to be there no matter what.
For more information on routes and rides, Click Here.