Obituary: Alice Marlene Klimper

By the light of the moon, Marlene was peacefully reunited with Jesus and her beloved family on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. At age 73 she far exceeded the life expectancy for a person with Down Syndrome, truly a living legend!

Alice Marlene Klimper was born May 30, 1948, in Malta, MT to Max and Dorothy (Whitcomb) Klimper. She was a cute little thing that would live life large! She first attended school in Fromberg where her father taught and then went to boarding school in Boulder.

As an adult, she resided in Butte at the Paul Clark Home and the Rahn House where she enjoyed living and working with her peers and friends. She inspected boot liners, specialized in food preparation, and was famous for her Rose Milk Salad.

She said the highlights of her life were time with family, the 2000 Whitcomb family reunion in Zortman, being a style show model, and a trip to Disney World and the 1987 International Special Olympic Games in Indiana where she competed as an all around gymnast and brought home the silver medal.