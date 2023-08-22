Obituary: Annah Eustance Anderson

Annah Kathryn Eustance Anderson, 87, received her wings on August 15, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on January 17, 1936, in Nashua, Montana to Eleanor Sonju and Thomas F. O’Brien. After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1954, she attended and graduated from the MSU Bozeman Nursing Program.

In 1956 she married Roneld Eustance, had three children, and later divorced. She later married Andy Anderson of Belt, Montana, and they later divorced. Her extraordinary nursing career, at both Deaconess and Great Falls Clinic, lasted over fifty years. She spent most of her career with two cardiologists, Dr. Reed and Dr. Jim Watson.

Annah loved camping and boating with family, always packing several additional kids along. She followed her girls and grandchildren in their sports and horse ventures. She loved her Thursday night bowling, being with the same team for twenty-plus years.

Annah is survived by her children, Randy (Camie) Eustance of Great Falls and their children, Chanee Eustance of Great Falls; Everett (Jessica) Eustance, (Brianne and Evan) of Phoenix, Arizona; Ronda (Brad) Lopez and their children, Kristarae (Dean) Gaskins, (Lilliayn Light) of Great Falls, Tanner Gaskins; Ashli (Colton) Weekes; (TensliRae, Emberlyn, Bentley); Raeann (Kraig) Meeks; Caleb (Raelynne Barnett) Meeks, and Eleanor Meeks; her nephew Todd Murphy; her nieces Kathy Berman and Mary Menegon; also leaving behind the Anderson Family.

