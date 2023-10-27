Obituary: Betty May Fox

Betty May Fox passed away on October 17, 2023, at Peace Hospice after a brief illness. She was born May 1, 1933, in Williston, ND to Hilma and Percy Jenks.

She moved with her family to Great Falls, MT at a young age and graduated from Great Falls High School. She met Bob Fox, an architect from Joliet, Il, while he was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. They were happily married until Bob’s passing in 2021.

Betty modeled for area clothing stores, most notably, Beckman’s, before settling into a career as support staff for a local architecture firm. She was often seen ushering patrons at the Mansfield Center. Betty enjoyed the hours she spent in art classes at the Paris Gibson Square and the friends she met there.

She was a kind person, always looking for the good in others and never breathing a negative word or thought. Kindness and a love of animals were her hallmark.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.