Bonita Mae Moes, 53, was called home much too early on October 5, 2021, due to Covid pneumonia.

She leaves behind her parents, Paul and Carol Moes; daughters, Ashlyn and Caitlyn Smith; and the sparkle in her eyes, her granddaughters, Reagan Mae and Oaklyn Louise.

She was preceded in death by her brother Christopher Moes on August 18, 2021.