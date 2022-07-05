A Celebration of Life potluck picnic for Robert Heihn will be held on Saturday, July 9th from 11:00 to 3:00 at Black Eagle Park. You are invited to come and share your memories of him with family and friends

Heihn passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, due to complications from COVID. He was buried Friday, January 21st with full military honors at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison, Helena, MT.

Born in Mandan, North Dakota on August 21, 1932, to Albin and Clarinda (Brude) Heihn, Bob grew up in North Dakota and Montana, graduating from Great Falls High School. He joined the U. S. Navy May 1, 1950, serving on the USS Ajax as a pipe fitter. He was honorably discharged August 15, 1953. He married Montana “Tana” Whittaker in 1956, remaining together for 27 years until her death in 1983. He married Darla Williams in 1984, enjoying 37 ½ years together until his passing. He worked at the Anaconda Smelter and OK Corrals.