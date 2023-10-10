Obituary: Deborah Marie Garrity

Great Falls pediatrician Deborah M. Garrity, age 56, passed away on October 9, 2023, due to breast cancer. Deborah was born and raised in Great Falls, MT. Deb excelled in school and knew that she wanted to be a pediatrician upon graduation from CMR High School, class of 1985.

Her college years were spent in Bozeman, and she was a lifelong Bobcat fan. Deborah attended medical school at the University of Washington (Seattle) and received her formal pediatric training at The New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center.

She served in the Air Force as a pediatrician, eventually earning rank as Major. She eventually returned home to Great Falls in 2000, where she settled and worked for 17 years.

Deb’s absolute pride and joy were her children, Jared, and Kate. She was their biggest fan at swim meets and volleyball games. She was incredibly proud of the adults that they had become and cherished every moment spent with them.

In October of 2017, Deb was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. This came as an utter shock to all, and she was forced to retire from her practice in order to better care for herself. Deb was able to spend more time with her family, although she missed her patients terribly. She did find some time to tutor and read with students, to become a CASA volunteer, and to serve on the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home Board.

Deb loved seeing good deeds being done in her community. She loved good coffee, travel, and movies. She loved watching people rescue animals in need.

Deb is survived by her parents, Mike and Angi Garrity of Great Falls, her older brother Mike Garrity (Zulema) of OKC, OK, her younger sister Niki Harris (Sam) of Great Falls, her children Jared Biddle of Bremerton, WA and Kate Biddle of Missoula, MT, and Pedro (her rescue pup).

