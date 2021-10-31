Obituary: Debra Lee (Harvie) Norris

Debbie, 63, passed away the morning of October 27, 2021 with family at her side at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT. Debbie was born September 6th, 1958 to Roy & Bonnie Harvie in Shelby, MT and spent her childhood years in Sweetgrass.

The Harvie family moved to Great Falls in 1970 where they established “Harvie-ville” on the south side of town. She was the oldest of six siblings and was the only girl but her presence was certainly known. Debbie attended Great Falls High School before raising three rambunctious boys.

Debbie served in the food & beverage industry for most of her life working at Joe’s Place, The Other Place, Warner Bar in Alberta, and finished her working days at Norris Wallcovering.

Her life accomplishments were her children, family, and the ability to serve others. She enjoyed going to her grandparent’s cabin at St. Mary’s Lake, going to the mountains, collecting rocks, driftwood, and knick-knacks, racing, rodeos (…and cowboys), flowers, gardening, cooking (“making something out of nothing”), collecting photos, caring for animals, and loved having a good time with friends and family.