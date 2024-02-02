Obituary: Doris Ann Pascal

Doris Ann (Stevens) Pascal, 95, of Great Falls, died January 24, 2024, of natural causes at Peace Hospice. Doris was born September 26,1928, the only child of Gerald and Anne Stevens in Poplar, Montana. She graduated from Poplar High School and then attended school at Eastern in Billings, MT.

On July 3,1949, she married James Pascal and moved to Great Falls. They had 3 children, Jim Jr, Steve, and Susan. After many years as a homemaker, she returned to the College of Great Falls to finish her education and became a teacher. Doris taught one year at Lincoln Elementary and when Mountain View opened she began an over 30 year teaching career where she touched and helped shape the lives of over 1000 students. When she retired, she began supervising student teachers in and around Great Falls.

She was involved in many organizations including AAUW, where she worked on the annual book sale, the Montana historical society, Great Falls Flower Growers, Retired Teachers, DAR, which she was extremely proud to have joined, and a charter member of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Foundation acting as a docent well into her 80’s.

She loved to travel, going to Europe several times, enjoyed reading, gardening, Irish music, and in her later years, watching football, especially Notre Dame, but she would root for any team in green. Old cowboy shows were her favorite and she liked to watch the school buses and children that walked by her house from her grandmother’s rocking chair. All her cats were special to her but especially Pitter and Patter.

Doris is survived by her son, Steve and wife, Debbie Pascal of Great Falls; daughter, Sue and husband, Ron McCullough of Helena; daughter-in-law, Roanne Pascal of Spokane, WA; four grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Denise and Cayle Pascal, all of Spokane, WA, Matt and wife, Jamie McCullough, and Brittany and husband, Casey Carnahan, all of Helena; 7 great-grandchildren, Douglas and Dominic Pascal, Caden, Ella and Eva McCullough, and Kennedy and Max Carnahan.

