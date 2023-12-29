Obituary: Dorothy Anne (Spaulding) Plouffe

On November 2, 2023, at 4:55 pm our mother passed away. It was a very difficult day for all of us to realize both our parents are now gone. It is comforting to know, like our father she didn’t suffer.

Dorothy was born in Glasgow, MT. She met and married our dad who was from Phillips County. Our parents moved to California to provide a better life for all of us. They retired in Great Falls, MT in 2001.

Our mother loved crossword puzzles, card games, gambling, and collecting frogs. Dorothy was an avid bowler and tennis player in her younger years.

She is survived by her five children, Pamela, Warren (Rise), Deanna, Robert (Desiree), and Roger (Louise); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

