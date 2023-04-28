Eloise “Elly” Ruth Gentry, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Eloise was born on May 30, 1953, in Lone Pine, California to Willie Woodrow and Janet Amanda (Mair) Gentry. She grew up in her small town, attending Champion Academy Highschool and graduating in 1971. Lone Pine is also where she met her husband, Jerry Lee Glines. Eloise and her children were comparable to birds in the wind. They moved to Tyler, TX, San Louis Obispo, CA, Victorville, CA, Templeton, CA, and Barstow, CA.

Eloise was a strong woman. She did CNA work in her earlier years in preparation for the road ahead. She attended college classes with her two kids in tow to obtain her Associates degree for nursing. She became an LVN before she got hurt on the job and was put on permanent disability.

Eloise was extremely crafty with a needle and thread. She loved to make her children clothes when they were little and crocheted blankets that you couldn’t resist snuggling into. One of Elly and her family’s most cherished memories is of their Saturday night board game sessions.

Elly is survived by her two daughters, Jerri Ann (Glines) Michael and Jaimy Dianne Gentry; and her five grandchildren, Anthony Chavez Mendoza, Ashli Amanda-Rose Mendoza, Zoe Woo Davis, Christopher Edward Michael, and Vanessa Lynn Davis.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



