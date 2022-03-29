Watch
Obituary: Elora Raquel Grismer

March 22, 2022 - March 22, 2022
Family Photo
<b>Elora Raquel Grismer</b><br/>
Elora Raquel Grismer unexpectedly passed away on March 22, 2022, due to complications with a Placenta Abruption during birth.

On March 22, 2022, at 10:52 p.m. Elora was born at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT to Brianna Grismer of Ulm, and Derek Potter of Great Falls.

Elora was full term, and despite the loving efforts of her medical team at Benefis Hospital, she was unable to join this world.

Gods light shone too bright and Elora Raquel was taken too early when the world wasn’t ready for such beautiful perfection.

Her maternal grandparents are Ken (Tina) Grismer of Ulm; and her paternal grandparents are Shannon (Craig) Osterman of Belt and Darren (Nancy) Potter of Elko, NV.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

