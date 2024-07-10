Obituary: Evalee Bebee

Evalee Bebee, aged 91, a caring mother, grandma, and great-grandma, died of natural causes on Friday, June 14, 2024, at her home in Great Falls. Evalee was born on the family farm north of Malta, Montana on April 11, 1933. She graduated from high school in Malta and attended college at Northern Montana College.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth, on September 25, 1953, in Malta at the little white church. They made their home in Havre, Montana and raised three sons.

She worked as a seamstress and could mend or build anything with a needle, fabric, and thread. She was a nurturer of all living things, and to say she had a green thumb would be an understatement. Her garden was always the talk of the neighborhood, and each fall she would have a bountiful harvest that she was excited to share with all.

She loved to attend her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's ball games no matter the weather and often would take video of them with her camera.

Over the course of four decades, Evalee fought five different cancer diagnoses. From her first diagnosis at the age of 50 to her last battle at the age of 91, she told her family numerous times, “I’m not sure why God didn’t take me years ago, but I guess he’s not done with me.”

During her 41 years of cancer battles and remissions, she was present for and took witness to, her family growing into caring, giving souls raising their broods and sowing her teachings of love, laughter, and kindness into the next generation and beyond.

Evalee is survived by her sons, John (Kim) Bebee, Steve (Mary Pat) Bebee, and Grant (Doree) Bebee; sister, Mary Smith; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

