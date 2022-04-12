Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Gordon Clyde Kidrick Sr

August 16, 1930 - April 8, 2022
Gordon Clyde Kidrick Sr
Family Photo
<b>Gordon Clyde Kidrick Sr</b>
Gordon Clyde Kidrick Sr
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 10:31:06-04

Gordon Clyde Kidrick Sr. passed away April 8, 2022, from traumatic injuries suffered as a result of a vehicle accident.

Gordon was born August 16, 1930, in Tomah, WI to Helen and James Kidrick. He served in the United States Air Force for six years.

On April 27, 1951, married Leila Schuff. Gordon was a loving husband and father. He was a hard worker at the Anaconda Company and always had a side job.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119