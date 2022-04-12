Gordon Clyde Kidrick Sr. passed away April 8, 2022, from traumatic injuries suffered as a result of a vehicle accident.

Gordon was born August 16, 1930, in Tomah, WI to Helen and James Kidrick. He served in the United States Air Force for six years.

On April 27, 1951, married Leila Schuff. Gordon was a loving husband and father. He was a hard worker at the Anaconda Company and always had a side job.