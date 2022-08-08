Obituary: "Jake" Edward George Jacobson

Ed “Jake” Jacobson, age, 65, was born on December 4, 1956, in Butte, MT to Jimmy and El Deane Jacobson. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 1, 2022, in Great Falls MT.

He graduated from Butte Central High School and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Eastern Montana College.

Ed was blessed with his only child a son, Aaron, on November 17, 1979. Ed’s employment spanned several school districts including Powell WY, Fort Benton, Billings, Sheridan MT, Round Mountain, NV, and lastly, Pahrump, NV from which he retired in 2017. At that time Ed returned to Montana to reside in Great Falls, MT to be closer to his son, grandchildren, family, and friends.