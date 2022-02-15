Jennifer “Jenny” Rebecca Driskell passed peacefully on February 9, 2022, as a result of COVID, just two days short of her 49th birthday.

Jenny was born February 11, 1973, to Kenneth “Butch” Driskell and Elaine Rowe Driskell. She grew up in Great Falls and Shonkin graduating from Highwood High School.

Jenny went on to study at Western Montana College, and the Great Falls Vo-Tech. She worked for a time at the Cascade County Health Department and the Northside Laundry.

She enjoyed reading, camping outside of Glacier National Park, playing cards with friends, and caring for her pets.

Jenny is survived by her dad and caretaker, Butch; her grandmother, Doris Rowe; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; a sister of the heart, Tiana Roark (who generously gave Jenny a kidney); special friend, June Bough; and her little dog, Dolly.