Obituary: Joel David Thomas

Joel David Thomas, 37, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home in Great Falls on April 24, 2022. Joel was born on July 3, 1984, in Great Falls to John M. and Joanne Thomas. Joel attended Lincoln, Paris, and Great Falls High.

Joel was a gifted and self-taught musician. He played guitar, bass, and drums. He also wrote music, which he enjoyed playing for friends and family. He had a kind heart and would do anything for his friends.

In his younger years, he enjoyed spending summers with his grandparents on the family farm in Scobey and with his grandparents in Billings. Joel loved Yellowstone and Glacier Parks.

Joel is survived by his parents, John and Joanne of Great Falls; brother, Michael, sister-in-law Amy, and niece Claire of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandparents, Jerry and Joyce Bjarko of Scobey; grandmother, Margaret Thomas of Billings; and many others.