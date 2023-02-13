John (jack) Eugene Simmons went home to Heaven on Saturday January 28th 2023. Jack loved his family and friends. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cascade Branch where he served as Branch President for the last 3 years. Jack loved to play country music and get his guitar out and sing for anyone on any occasion. He worked at the Helena Walmart for 20 years and had so many special friends there – both fellow associates and customers.

Jack loved spending time with family, fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle and so much more. He enjoyed going to the Temple and performing that sacred work. Jack and Betsy had many wonderful adventures over their years together.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Betsy, of almost 49 years. His three daughters Kandice (Jeremey) New, April (Josh) Pepos and Dawn (Nathan) Ratley. His mother Marilyn Day, sisters Chris (Earl) Ekstrom, brother William (Billy) Simmons, step-sister Kim Morgan and Mary Sotelo. He also leaves behind many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

