John “Jack the Beer Man” Richard Pepos passed away at his home in Great Falls on June 21, 2022. He was born on April 11, 1942, in Stockett, MT to Joseph and Sadie Pepos.

After high school he joined the Army and served four years. After the Army he went into construction and later became a tire man for Falls Tire and Sears.

He was married twice and had 4 children from those marriages. His favorite job was beer hawking at the horse races, rodeos, and baseball games. “HEY BEER! COLD BEER!”

He is survived by his children, Leah (Richard) Mercer of Great Falls, Jackie (Marty) Graham of Great Falls, Amanda Pepos of Arizona, and Kris Pepos of Havre; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.