Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Joy R. Wear

October 15, 1930 - February 19, 2024
Joy R. Wear October 15, 1930 - February 19, 2024
Family Photo
<b>Joy R. Wear</b><br/><b>October 15, 1930&nbsp;-&nbsp;February 19, 2024</b>
Joy R. Wear October 15, 1930 - February 19, 2024
Posted at 9:34 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 11:36:09-05

Joy R. Wear, 93, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024. Joy was born on October 15, 1930, in Exeter, Maryland to Orville and Idella (Chapin) Ringen.

She went to work at Buttrey Foods before it became Albertsons for 25 years. She met and married Leon Wear. He passed away in 1993.

She was a member of Vinyard Church. She loved gardening, cooking, and crocheting.

Joy is survived by her daughter, Leah (Larry) Loomis and son, Norman (Myrna) Wear.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App