Obituary: Joy R. Wear

Joy R. Wear, 93, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024. Joy was born on October 15, 1930, in Exeter, Maryland to Orville and Idella (Chapin) Ringen.

She went to work at Buttrey Foods before it became Albertsons for 25 years. She met and married Leon Wear. He passed away in 1993.

She was a member of Vinyard Church. She loved gardening, cooking, and crocheting.

Joy is survived by her daughter, Leah (Larry) Loomis and son, Norman (Myrna) Wear.

