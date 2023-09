LaVerne C. Smith, 83, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Great Falls Clinic Hospital. LaVerne was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 3, 1939.

LaVerne is survived by her husband, Frank Smith, of 61 years; daughter, Sherry Phistry; and numerous grandchildren; and great grand-children.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.