Obituary: Lawrence W. Marxer

Lawrence W Marxer 96, of 796 East Eden Road in Great Falls Montana peacefully passed away of natural causes in hospice at Benefis Grandview, Sunday Oct 31st 2021.

Lawrence was born Nov 24, 1924 in Great Falls, Montana, and raised on the family ranch in Eden area. He received his education at Boston Coulee school, then went to graduate high school in Cascade.

After graduating he returned to the family ranch to raise registered black Angus cattle. He semi-retired in 2010 but, continued helping whenever possible until 2019.

Lawrence was a kind caring gentleman who touched so many lives. He always had a way to make people smile and laugh.