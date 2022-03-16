Obituary: Leo Matt Hertz

Our beloved father, Leo Matt Hertz, 80, entered into God’s Kingdom on March 9, 2022, after a long fight with cancer. Leo was born to Jake and Margaret Hertz on December 9, 1941, in Bridger, MT. After graduating from Musselshell High School in 1961, Leo enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Like many in his generation, Leo was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

In 1965, Leo met the love of his life, Judith Taurman, and they were married on October 28, 1966, in Hobson, MT. Leo and Judy went on to have 4 children, Wendy, Jake, Rosanne, and Sarah.

Leo retired as a federal firefighter and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, skiing/snowboarding, hiking, and camping. Leo taught hunter’s education and survival for 25 years.

Leo is survived by his wife, Judy; brothers, Jim and John; children, Wendy (Dave) Haney, Jake Hertz, Rosanne (JC) Lindeman, and Sarah (Chad) Cottier; grandchildren, Alexandrea, Samuel, Braeden, Jacob, and Amaris; one great-grandchild, Leo James; and numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.