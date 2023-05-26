Obituary: Leslie "Les" Kuhen

Leslie “Les” Gordon Kuhen, 70, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on May 22, 2023. Les was born on November 10, 1952, in Cut Bank, MT. In 1965 his family moved to Washington. Les was a proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe. He graduated from Liberty High School in Spangle, WA in 1971, then went on to college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in Washington.

Les met Sally (Meek), the love of his life, in 1977 and then the couple moved to Great Falls shortly after. The two married on July 3, 1987, which was when he also gained his stepson, Chad.

Les had a love for golfing and liked to share the fact that he got a hole-in-one on 3 separate occasions. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and really anything outdoors! He was adventurous, fun loving, and always had a good joke to share. When you did find him indoors, he was either cooking something delicious or watching movies with Sally.

Les spent many years as a youth counselor, then was later a salesman at Scheels, before becoming a bartender at The OP. Before retiring, he delivered oxygen to homes in the surrounding areas. He loved his jobs because he got to talk and joke with people all day!

Les is survived by his wife Sally, stepson Chad Braida, grandsons Morgan and Tommy, brother Rob Card, sisters Susan Socula, Vicki Palinuik, Dale Ann (Dave) Petersen, and Beth Bowen, brother-in-law Duane Meek, sisters-n-law Janet Snow, Marsha (Daniel) Eklund, nieces Shannon (James) Nephew, Stacey Snow, along with many more beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



