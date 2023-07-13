Obituary: Marilyn Ann Stockinger

Marilyn Ann Stockinger (Nelson), 97, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023. She was born on June 14, 1926, in Watkins, Minnesota, and graduated from Tech High in St. Cloud Minnesota.

On October 16, 1946, she married Gilbert Stockinger and they eventually moved to Great Falls. One of her many jobs was a secretarial position for close friends who owned Village Shoes. She loves playing cards, crafting, and visiting family. In her words, “I had exceptional friends and a great, great awesome family.”

Marilyn will be missed by her loving family. She is survived by Gary (Mary) of Spokane, WA; Glen (Helen) of Owasso, OK; Gail (Mike) of Brainard of Great Falls; MT, Genell (Phil) Blomquist of Spokane, WA; Lori Ellingson of Great Falls, MT; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



