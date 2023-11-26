Marilyn Love Rogers, born February 1, 1941, is now rejoicing in her heavenly home. She passed November 16, 2023, in Great Falls, MT, her home for the past 53 years.

Growing up in Memphis, TN, she never lost her southern roots, but loved the Big Sky Country, riding in the Bob Marshall, and exercising at the Peak.

She was a loving, and fun wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, grandmother, and great-grandma. She will be missed by her husband, Dr. Bill Rogers; children, Rebecca (Larry) Javorsky, Laura (Ken)Schmid, and Sam (Kelly) Rogers; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and brother, Frank (Sue) Love.

