Obituary: Mary Louise Sitton Kraft

Mary Louise Sitton Kraft, beloved mother, wife, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born May 8, 1929, in Stanton, Nebraska to Albert and Anna Sitton. Mary was the youngest of five children.

She attended school at Burwell, Nebraska, graduated from Burwell High in 1945, and attended Chadron State College. She met Daniel H. Kraft, a handsome veteran, at a dance after a football game and they married in 1946. They were married for over 61 years until Dan’s death in 2007. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Conrad, Willard, Maynard, and Warren Sitton. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Burkhiser of Great Falls and Dana Kraft of Bozeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary worked most of her adult life in the secretarial and banking professions and retired in 1984. She was an active league bowler and an enthusiastic member of Speakeasy Toastmasters where she won numerous awards. Mary and Dan were long-time members of the Sunrise Presbyterian Church and were church deacons. Mary was also a board member of FISH food pantry.

