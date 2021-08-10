Watch
Obituary: Mary Margaret Spragg Hasenkrug

December 7, 1929 - July 24, 2021
Family Photo
Mary Margaret Spragg Hasenkrug was born December 7, 1929, in Lewistown, Montana, to Walter and Zoey Spragg. She graduated from Saint Leo’s High School in Lewistown before moving to Great Falls to attend the College of Great Falls. On Valentine’s Day 1949, she met Harold Hasenkrug at a roller-skating party; they fell in love and were married on September 3, 1949, at Holy Sacrament Catholic Church in Black Eagle.

Mary raised five children and was a whiz with numbers, working her way up at Great Falls National Bank where she worked for many years, eventually becoming a bank officer before her retirement. She was deeply devoted to Catholic and Pro-life causes, volunteering as treasurer for decades at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was an active parishioner, and she spent many years volunteering as a member of the PTA, the Altar Society, and librarian at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.

Mary was a woman of many talents, and was particularly famous for her bread, cinnamon rolls, and raspberry jam. In her later years she developed a love for painting and filled her home with original works of art. She loved her family deeply, rarely missing a major life event for her children and ten grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

