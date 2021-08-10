Obituary: Mary Margaret Spragg Hasenkrug

Mary Margaret Spragg Hasenkrug was born December 7, 1929, in Lewistown, Montana, to Walter and Zoey Spragg. She graduated from Saint Leo’s High School in Lewistown before moving to Great Falls to attend the College of Great Falls. On Valentine’s Day 1949, she met Harold Hasenkrug at a roller-skating party; they fell in love and were married on September 3, 1949, at Holy Sacrament Catholic Church in Black Eagle.

Mary raised five children and was a whiz with numbers, working her way up at Great Falls National Bank where she worked for many years, eventually becoming a bank officer before her retirement. She was deeply devoted to Catholic and Pro-life causes, volunteering as treasurer for decades at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was an active parishioner, and she spent many years volunteering as a member of the PTA, the Altar Society, and librarian at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.