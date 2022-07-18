Memorial service for Tom Howard

Tom Howard's family would like to extend an invitation to join his family and friends in remembering Tom at the Pit Stop Tavern, 1600 25th Avenue NE, Black Eagle, MT at 1:00pm on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Bring your memories and stories to share with family and friends. We will have snacks, and food and drinks are also available from The Pit Stop. It will be a fun time to remember Tom and the good man that he was.

If you have any questions, please call Rhonda at 406-788-7440 or Katharine at 406-781-1116.

Tom passed away on January 21,2022. He was born on August 5, 1937 to Dr. L.L Howard and Jessie Madge Corbin in Great Falls. He was raised here, graduating from Great Falls High School, and spent all of his 84 years in Great Falls. It was here that he met his love, Rhonda. The two where wed on June 8, 1986 and remained together until Tom’s passing.

Tom proudly served in the Montana Air National Guard and worked as a business manager at Carl Weissman & Sons from 1961 until his retirement in 2001. Post-retirement, he drove for Big Sky Bus Line from 2003 to 2016. He also volunteered his time at Fish, Wildlife & Parks. He enjoyed hunting and fishing around the area and had a passion for music.