Memorial service scheduled for Johnny Joseph Stevens Jr.

November 21, 1955 ~ November 5, 2021
Johnny Joseph Stevens Jr.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 06, 2022
Johnny Joseph Stevens Jr., 65, of Great Falls passed away on November 5, 2021. Johnny was born on November 21, 1955 in San Francisco, CA but moved to Montana at a young age.

Johnny fought an illness for some time that eventually he succumbed to.

He was an artist. That was his gift and his passion.

He is survived by daughters, Sherrie Lahr, and Sonja Stevens; sisters, Debbie (Daryl) Atchison, sharon Stevens, Darlene (Sam) Payne, Marilyn Rustvold, and Kimberly Stevens; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Highland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Eagles Lodge.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

