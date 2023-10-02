Obituary: Michael "Mike" David Fiant

Michael “Mike” David Fiant, 54, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Mike was born on August 5, 1969, in Taft, CA to Richard and Lola (Woods) Fiant.

He completed high school and went to work as a cook in various restaurants, with his most current position as a cook at a local healthcare facility when he passed.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going for drives which were his adventures. He also enjoyed photography, gaming, sports, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Michael Warren of Vancouver, WA; sister, Richelle Shular of Great Falls; half siblings, Laurie, Wesley, and Stephen Fiant; nephew, Cody Fiant of Great Falls; aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

