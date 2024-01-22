Obituary: Mike Moran

Mike Moran of Ulm, Montana passed away peacefully on January 18, 2024, at his home with family. He was born on May 28, 1948, in Flint, Michigan, and his family moved to Granda Hills, California when Mike was in Junior High. In 1968, Mike answered the call of duty, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, Mike chose to be close to family and settled in Great Falls, Montana.

In 1971, Mike married Linda Majerus who he met on the day he returned from Vietnam. Mike’s professional life saw him excel in the baking industry, eventually becoming Bakery Manager in grocery chains across Montana, Wyoming, and Michigan.

Retirement brought Mike and Linda to Ulm, Montana, in 2017. Mike, proud of his Irish heritage, cherished moments with family and friends, from playing cards and board games to coin collecting, boating, fishing, and enjoying horse races and rodeos, he reveled in the simple joys of life. He also enjoyed watching football and his family fantasy football league.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Majerus) Moran; children, Shelly (Darik) Jay, Scott (Kendra) Moran, and Shane (Betsy) Moran; grandchildren, Jaden and Kairos Jay, Chase, Caitlyn, and Cassandra Moran, and Macy and Mardi Moran; sisters, Marilynn and Mary Ellen Moran; and brother-in-law, Ike Oyer.

