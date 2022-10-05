Obit: Ralph Emil Rasmussen

Ralph Emil Rasmussen, 78, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at a local care facility. Born in Flaxville, MT on February 18, 1944, to Arnie and Johanna (Sundsted) Rasmussen, Ralph attended schools in Flaxville and Scoby, graduating in 1962. He joined the U.S. Army in 1965, serving for 7 months until an accident released him from the Army, and transferred him to the Montana National Guard for the remainder of his 6-year obligation.

Ralph took some college courses in electronics, and prior to his accident he worked as a TV repairman. In 1968 he married Marilyn Scoby, remaining together for 20 years. In 1999 he married Darlene Barker, and they enjoyed 23 wonderful years together, living in Great Falls, until his untimely passing.

A devoted ham operator, Ralph spent many an hour reaching out to the world on his radio. Survivors include his beloved wife, Darlene; son, Joel Rasmussen; grandson, Leif; sister, Janet (John) Bahnson and brother, Tom ( Karen) Rasmussen.