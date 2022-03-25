Obituary: Aaron Wayne Kief

Aaron Wayne Kief went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2022. Aaron was born on January 23, 1975.

Aaron loved all things outdoors including hunting, fishing, driving his side-by-side, and keeping the gopher population down out on the property where he lived. Aaron loved sharing his passion for hunting and fishing with just about anyone willing to get up before the chickens and stay out for hours. Aaron was a goofball with a great sense of humor and he could never pass up a good prank (think rubber band and kitchen sprayer on April Fool’s Day).

He was incredibly loved and will be dearly missed by his surviving parents, Debbie and Cal Schiermeister and Lonnie and Conni Kief; siblings, Jennifer (John), Tammie, John (Diana), Stacie, Michael (Laura), Tiffanie (Aaron), and Kirk; children, Chad (Ashley), Jay (Brittany), Austin (Kelsey), and Tyler; grandkids, Owen, Charlotte, Luna, Max, Paisley, Raianne, and Wyatt; and so many other relatives and friends.