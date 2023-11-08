Obituary: Abraham Villerreal Salcido

Abraham Villerreal Salcido passed away in Great Falls, MT on November 2, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born on June 20, 1948, to Julia Villerreal Salcido and Miguel Garcia Salcido in Sinton, TX.

Abraham attended college for automotive mechanics and body work. He worked in the autobody industry, as well as carpentry and construction. He was in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972.

Abraham was a member of the Marine Corps League, VFW, and DAV. He also volunteered for the Great Falls Treatment Justice Court, Vets for Vets, and the Grace Home Veteran’s Center. He was also assistant lead for Healing Waters. Abraham enjoyed assisting with the building of fly-fishing rods and flies which were used to gather donations for veterans.

Abraham is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters, Samantha A. and Emma J.; sons, Abraham J. and Frank M.; sisters, Julia Villerreal, Aurora V. Hensley, and Mary Driggers; brother, Miguel Salcido, Jr.; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

