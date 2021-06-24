Obituary: Agnes Clara Mabe

Agnes Clara Mabe, was born in Grundy, Virginia on September 10, 1932, to Bessie and John Duty. As soon as she graduated from high school, she began working toward her accounting career at the Grundy courthouse. It was during this time she met the love of her life, Garnett “Lee” Mabe. They were married on January 2,1954.

Garnett was enlisted in the Air Force, and they began their life together in Knoxville, Tennessee. Shortly afterwards, they transferred to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Agnes, while working, added a daughter, Terry, and son, Greg, to their family. Lee’s job with the military took the family to Istanbul, Turkey.