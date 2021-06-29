Obituary: Agnes Leys

Agnes Leys passed away on June 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Agnes was the second child of Jerome and Maggie Monroe, born April 3, 1930, in Williams, MT. Agnes attended school in Williams until the eighth grade and then graduated from Valier High School.

She moved to Conrad and worked for the Farm Services Agency for eleven years. She met William Leys in the winter of 1958, and they were married in 1959. They spent the following year in California, and when they returned home, they worked together on a farm north of Cut Bank. In 1961, Bill and Agnes moved and built a farm and a family together north of Choteau. Agnes worked alongside Bill in the field. When she was driving the tractor, she would have a baby sleeping on the floor. Agnes and William spent more than 60 years devoted to each other.