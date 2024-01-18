Obituary: Agnes Marie Dors

Agnes Marie Dors, “Aggie”, passed away in Littleton, Colorado on January 8th after a short illness. Born on February 8, 1931, she was one month shy of her 93rd birthday. Aggie was born in Kalispell to Tom and Alice Thibert, she was the second of six children. Aggie graduated from Flathead High school in 1949 and shortly thereafter moved to Great Falls. Aggie and her family lived on a farm in Simms for many years. As a child of the Depression and growing up on a farm, she learned the value of hard work, which was evident throughout her life.

Over the years she held many jobs including stenographer, bookkeeper, bus driver, cook, and “mechanic”. In 1981, she embarked on a real estate career which proved to be her true passion. She founded Russell Country Realty when she turned 65, an age when many people are entering retirement. She continued working as a realtor well into her 80’s. A great note of pride with her was helping others buy their very first home.

Aggie was known as a good cook who loved to feed friends, neighbors and pretty much anyone else that she crossed paths with. Spare time was seldom on her agenda. Aggie was constantly out and about in Great Falls and the Sun River Valley offering others help and advice - often together with one of her famous carrot cakes or jar of dill pickles. She also volunteered at various area charities throughout the years, most recently Meals on Wheels and St. Jude Conference. Aggie loved to travel and was fortunate to have traveled throughout the US and around the world. She was a one of a kind person who will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Aggie is survived by her children: Victoria (Gary) Holdren of Chicago, IL; KC (Chris) Dors of Otis Orchards, WA; Greg Dors of Forest Park, IL; Rich Dors of Great Falls, and Voni (Tim) Flaherty of Greenwood Village, CO; her grandchildren: Preston (Annie)Holdren , Ross (Libby) Holdren , Claire (Peter) Murphy , Graham Holdren, Connor (Jen) Flaherty and Sean Flaherty; and her great grandchildren: Boone, Vivian, Alexandra, Grant, Everett, Owen, Harry and Jack. Additionally, her stepsons: Larry (Cathy) Scheer, Desert Hills, Ariz., and Mike (Cheryl) Scheer, Great Falls, together with their families. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her granddaughter Kara Holdren, and her husband Bob Scheer.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on March 23, 2024 at 10:30am, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St So., Great Falls, MT. Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Conference, 1920 10th Ave So, Great Falls, MT 59405.

