Obituary: Alan “Al” Yates Hartman

Alan “Al” Yates Hartman, 82, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 8, 2023. Alan was born on May 19, 1940, to William and Edna Hartman in Milwaukee, WI.

He was first married to Ayvis Libke and had two children, William “Bill” and Kim. Al later married Ethel Marie Rumppe in 1973. Together, their two families had five children, Diane (Jerome) Weibel, Laura (Keith) Greenwood, Brenda (Sam) Hurt, Bill (Dee) Hartman, and Kim Hartman.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



