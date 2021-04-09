Obituary: Alan James “Chico” Kinkaid

Alan James “Chico” Kinkaid passed away surrounded by his family on April 6, 2021. He was born in Fort Belknap, MT to Jim and Ethel (Azure) Kinkaid and a proud member of the Little Shell Tribe. Chico spent his early years in Great Falls moving to a ranch outside Sun River, MT when he was six, where he would live for the remainder of his life. He graduated from Simms High School in 1969, and immediately entered the Montana Air National Guard, working primarily as a security guard for the next 12 years. In the 1980s, he ended his time with the Guard to focus on attending to his parents and their ranch.

On September 10, 2001, he married his great love, Trena, adopting her daughter, Mary Belle. The following year his son, Lucas, was born. Chico took great joy in being a husband and father. He would take a variety of odd jobs in the coming years, settling with the Sun River Irrigation District for several years, followed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. A hard worker, he made friends with his coworkers easily, remaining friends with many of them after his eventual retirement.