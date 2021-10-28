Watch
Obituary: Alan Wayne Berkebile

1963 - 2021
Family Photo
Alan Wayne Berkebile, 58, of Great Falls, MT passed away suddenly from natural causes on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Alan was born at Evreux US Air Force Base in France on May 26,1963. At an early age he traveled the world and lived in France, Japan, England, and the United States. Alan settled in Northern Virginia, where he lived for over 40 years. He worked as a Telecommunications Engineer for 31 years in Falls Church, Virginia.

Alan moved to Montana in 2017 and was soon employed at FCR, where he provided Help Desk Support for customers across the United States. Alan was well known for his more than 30 Hawaiian shirts he would wear to the office. Intensely curious, very studious, and learned in many subjects, Alan was a voracious reader and loved studying ancient languages, ancient literature, military history, and all manner of sciences.

Above all else, Alan was a kind-hearted, gentle soul. He was loyal to a fault and helped anyone and everyone: family, friends, colleagues, and strangers. He gave of himself and always had a kind comment and infectious laugh to share.

Alan is survived by his parents Lynn and Bernadette Berkebile of Great Falls, Montana, his brother and wife Daniel and Dominique Berkebile of Strasbourg France, his brother Patrick and wife Laynita of Baltimore Maryland, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

