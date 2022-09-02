Obituary: Albert A. Bunko

Albert A Bunko passed away on August 30, 2022. Al was born on February 20, 1946, in Lewiston, MT to Albert and Rose Bunko. Al was raised in Great Falls and always called it his home. He was very proud to be a native Montanan.

He served in the US Army in 1968. He was a combat medic in Vietnam in 1968. He also served for 19 years in the Montana Air National Guard. Al retired from the US Postal Service as a letter carrier in 2008.

In 2000 he was fortunate to meet Diana Ruff-Catron and they were married that year. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



