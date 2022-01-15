Obituary: Albert "Al" Elido DeBortoli

Albert “Al” Elido DeBortoli passed away on January 1, 2022, due to complications from heart surgery. On June 2, 1944, he was born to Elido Tony DeBortoli and Edna Louise Freeman in Greenville, California. He graduated from Chiloquin High School in Chiloquin, Oregon, and attended Oregon Technical Institute. He spent 26 years in the Navy and was very proud of his service and had a significant commitment to his country.

After retiring from the Navy, he drove a charter bus for many years with which he enjoyed all of the adventures. Al then drove a truck over the road for Terry Clark Trucking, traveling the west coast. He then settled in with a local company driving for United Materials for many years, where he enjoyed the work and friendships he made over the years.