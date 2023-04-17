Obituary: Albert Edward (Ed) Kathan

Albert Edward (Ed) Kathan passed away in his home after struggling to recover from two fractured hips. Ed was born February 20, 1935 to Nina and Howard Kathan, Great Falls, MT.

Ed attended College of Great Falls, Great Falls MT. Ed was Honorably Discharged from Marine Corp. during Korean conflict 1952-1955, following his military service Ed was a roofer in Hollywood, California. Ed returned to Great Falls MT in1960's where he was employed by the Rainbow Hotel, as a bartender. Ed became an Owner Operator of the Gaslamp Restraurant, Great Falls, MT.

Ed moved on to another venture as an owner operator as a long haul truck driver. Ed retired to his home in Kennewick WA in 2010 til his death on April 03, 2023.

He is survived by his wife D. Lou Kathan of 39 years, Kennewick WA, Son A. Eddy Kathan, daughter Kathy Lazure both of Great Falls MT, his sister, Nada Christiansen and brother Donny Kathan, several grandchildren and nephews & nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Mueller's Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter